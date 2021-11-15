Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oil firm’s GMD charged with attempt to defraud CBN of $100m
News photo The Nation  - The Federal Government has charged the Group Managing Director (GMD) of an oil marketing firm, Triumph Oil and Gas Madgascar Nigeria Limited, Ibrahim Olanrewaju Mahmud, with an attempt to defraud the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of $100 million.

