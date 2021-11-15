Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nomthi Odukoya is in heaven, says Adeboye
The Punch
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said Nomthi Odukoya, the late wife of the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, is in heaven.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Nomthi Odukoya is in heaven: Pastor Adeboye speaks - P.M. News
The News Guru:
Adeboye visits Odukoya over wife’s death, says ‘God is unquestionable’
Pulse Nigeria:
Pastor Adeboye pays condolence visit to Pastor Taiwo Odukoya over his wife's death.
Naija News:
She Is In Heaven – Adeboye Reacts To Nomthi Odukoya’s Death
More Picks
1
I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion -
The Street Journal,
14 hours ago
6
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) -
GL Trends,
10 hours ago
7
Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
17 hours ago
8
Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
9
Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...