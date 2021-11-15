Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Coroner's court rules death of Nigerian PhD student while in detention in Malaysia was "due to natural causes"
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Coroner’s Court in Malaysia has ruled that the death of a Nigerian doctorate student while in immigration custody, was due to natural causes.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Coroner’s court rules on death of Nigerian PhD student while in detention in Malaysia Within Nigeria:
Coroner’s court rules on death of Nigerian PhD student while in detention in Malaysia
Coroner Gist Punch:
Coroner's court rules death of Nigerian PhD student while in detention in Malaysia was "due to natural causes"
Coroner’s Court Rules Death of Nigerian PhD student While in Detention in Malaysia Was “Due to Natural Causes” Monte Oz Live:
Coroner’s Court Rules Death of Nigerian PhD student While in Detention in Malaysia Was “Due to Natural Causes”
Update: Coroner Tori News:
Update: Coroner's Court Rules Death Of Nigerian PhD Student While In Detention In Malaysia Was "Due To Natural Causes"


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 21 hours ago
4 15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 ASUU reacts as Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Suspected assassins kill couple in Jigawa - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info