Kogi NUJ seeks N3.5m aid for wife of Vanguard reporter after auto crash that claimed five family members

Kogi NUJ seeks N3.5m aid for wife of Vanguard reporter after auto crash that claimed five family members



Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State council, on Monday appealed for financial assistance from the state ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineKogi NUJ seeks N3.5m aid for wife of Vanguard reporter after auto crash that claimed five family membersNigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State council, on Monday appealed for financial assistance from the state ...



News Credibility Score: 99%