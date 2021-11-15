Post News
News at a Glance
Jailbreak: Ncos Boss Bans Leave For Officers, Places Prisons On Red Alert
The Nigeria Lawyer
- The Controller-General of Corrections, CGC, Haliru Nababa has ordered the suspension of leave for officers of the Service, especially as the year runs to an end.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Yuletide: NCoS places prison officers on red alert
The Sun:
Yuletide: NCoS boss places officers on red alert
The Eagle Online:
Yuletide: NCoS boss places officers on red alert
Champion Newspapers:
Yuletide: NCoS boss places officers on red alert
Pulse Nigeria:
Correctional Service boss places officers on red alert for yuletide
More Picks
1
Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
6
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) -
GL Trends,
18 hours ago
7
15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
9
Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
He's just an assistant who helped me with errands - Prince Kpokpogri speaks about his relationship with Mayor Blesisng after he was seen hanging out with Tonto Dikeh -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
