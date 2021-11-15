Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Troops Neutralize Scores Of ISWAP Terrorists, Destroy Equipment In Counter-Offensive
1 hour ago
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Borno The Will:
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Borno
Troops kill more than 50 terrorists in Borno clash Pulse Nigeria:
Troops kill more than 50 terrorists in Borno clash
Nigerian Troops Neutralise Scores of ISWAP Terrorists The News:
Nigerian Troops Neutralise Scores of ISWAP Terrorists
Askira-Uba battle: Nigerian Army kills 50 ISWAP terrorists [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Askira-Uba battle: Nigerian Army kills 50 ISWAP terrorists [PHOTOS]
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Combat Vehicles Screen Gist:
Troops Kill 50 ISWAP Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Combat Vehicles
Troops Kill ISWAP Commander, 37 Others In Askira/Uba (Photos) Tori News:
Troops Kill ISWAP Commander, 37 Others In Askira/Uba (Photos)


