Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders ejection of Lagos PDP from secretariat over unpaid rent
Nigerian Tribune  - Lagos State chapter of PDP has been ejected early Monday morning from its state secretariat at Sogunle on Adekunle Fajuyi Way

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court sacks Lagos PDP from secretariat Vanguard News:
Court sacks Lagos PDP from secretariat
Lagos PDP kicks as court ‘evicts’ officials from secretariat over rent Daily Trust:
Lagos PDP kicks as court ‘evicts’ officials from secretariat over rent
PDP evicted from Lagos secretariat over unpaid rent News Breakers:
PDP evicted from Lagos secretariat over unpaid rent
Court orders ejection of Lagos PDP from secretariat over unpaid rent Within Nigeria:
Court orders ejection of Lagos PDP from secretariat over unpaid rent


   More Picks
1 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 10 hours ago
7 Petrol queues resurface in Abuja over fear of price hike, scarcity — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
9 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info