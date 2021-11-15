Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram Takes Over Five Communities In Niger State
The Will  - November 15, (THEWILL) - Boko Haram has taken over five communities in Rafi and Shiroto Local Government Areas of Niger state. Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed the development in Minna on Monday. He explained that ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

