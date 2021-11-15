Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS: Panel submits report to Sanwo-Olu
News photo Daily Trust  - The Judicial Panel of Inquiry on restitution for victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)’s abuses and other matters on Monday submitted a two-volume report on its findings to the Lagos State Government. It would be recalled that the ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Seven Key Recommendations Of Lagos Judicial Panel The Lagos State Judicial Panel Of Inquiry On Restitution For Victims Of SARS Related Abuse And Other Matters on Monday submitted its report to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The Punch:
#EndSARS: Seven Key Recommendations Of Lagos Judicial Panel The Lagos State Judicial Panel Of Inquiry On Restitution For Victims Of SARS Related Abuse And Other Matters on Monday submitted its report to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
#EndSARS: Lagos panel submit reports to Sanwo-Olu Premium Times:
#EndSARS: Lagos panel submit reports to Sanwo-Olu
JUST IN!! Sanwo-Olu Receives Lagos #EndSARS Panel Report Naija Loaded:
JUST IN!! Sanwo-Olu Receives Lagos #EndSARS Panel Report
Governor Sanwo-Olu receives report of Lagos #EndSARS panel TV360 Nigeria:
Governor Sanwo-Olu receives report of Lagos #EndSARS panel
#EndSARS- Lagos Judicial Panel Submits Report To Sanwo-Olu Global Village Extra:
#EndSARS- Lagos Judicial Panel Submits Report To Sanwo-Olu
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Submits Report Naija News:
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Submits Report


   More Picks
1 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit - The Nation, 20 hours ago
4 Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
5 Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
7 Strike: ASUU destroying education in Nigeria – Adamu Garba alleges - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Qatar 2022 Qualifier: Musa Assures ‘No Pressure’ Ahead Cape Verde Clash - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
10 England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup - Independent, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info