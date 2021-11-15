Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

1,773 killed in Benue by armed herdsmen - Council Chairmen, Tribal Leaders cry out
Vanguard News  - By Peter Duru – Makurdi The 14 Local Government Council Chairmen severely suffering herdsmen attacks in Benue state alongside leaders of the three main tribes

19 hours ago
