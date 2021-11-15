Post News
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official
Premium Times
- Mr Shuaib said the government has adequate doses of vaccines in store to cover a large percentage of the population................
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
COVID-19: Over three million Nigerians fully vaccinated –NPHCDA
Peoples Gazette:
COVID-19: Three million Nigerians fully vaccinated, says FG
Independent:
COVID-19: Over 3m Nigerians Fully Vaccinated – NPHCDA
The Trent:
COVID-19: Over 3 Million Nigerians Fully Vaccinated – NPHCDA
TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19: Over three million Nigerians fully vaccinated –NPHCDA
Pulse Nigeria:
Over 3 million Nigerians fully-vaccinated against COVID-19
The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: Over 3m Nigerians fully vaccinated – NPHCDA
Oyo Gist:
“3.2 million Nigerians are full vaccinated against Covid-19”- NPHCDA
The New Diplomat:
COVID-19: Over 3m Nigerians Fully Vaccinated – NPHCDA
More Picks
1
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
6
Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
8
Strike: ASUU destroying education in Nigeria – Adamu Garba alleges -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
Alleged importer of fake Tramadol gets N10m bail -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
