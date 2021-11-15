Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Judicial Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Soldiers, Police Deployed To Lekki
Naija Loaded  - On October 20, the Nigerian Army shot at the people protesting police brutality at the Lekki Toll Gate, but the military has continuously denied involvement in the incident despite several accounts of witnesses, including hospitals where victims were ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Lagos judicial panel recommends dismissal of soldiers, police deployed to Lekki Lailas News:
Lagos judicial panel recommends dismissal of soldiers, police deployed to Lekki
#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial panel confirms massacre at Lekki toll gate, recommends dismissal of soldiers, policemen deployed to toll gate Correct NG:
#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial panel confirms massacre at Lekki toll gate, recommends dismissal of soldiers, policemen deployed to toll gate
Salone:
UPDATE – Lagos Judicial Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Soldiers, Police Deployed To Lekki
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Soldiers Deployed To Lekki Toll Gate Over Killings Western Post News:
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Soldiers Deployed To Lekki Toll Gate Over Killings
Lagos Judicial Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Soldiers, Police Deployed To Lekki Tori News:
Lagos Judicial Panel Recommends Dismissal Of Soldiers, Police Deployed To Lekki


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 21 hours ago
4 15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
7 Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 ASUU reacts as Unilorin student beats female lecturer to coma - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Suspected assassins kill couple in Jigawa - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info