Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Qatar 2022 Qualifier: Musa Assures ‘No Pressure’ Ahead Cape Verde Clash
News photo Channels Television  - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has assured that the Super Eagles are mature, professional, and ambitious enough to deal with any pressure when taking on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in Tuesday’s crucial game of Group C of the FIFA World Cup Qatar ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We won’t disappoint against Sharks, Eagles assure Nigerians The Guardian:
We won’t disappoint against Sharks, Eagles assure Nigerians
Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Eagles must beat Cape Verde, says Musa The Punch:
Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Eagles must beat Cape Verde, says Musa
Qatar 2022: Eagles will cope well with pressure against Sharks — Musa The Eagle Online:
Qatar 2022: Eagles will cope well with pressure against Sharks — Musa
Qatar Race: Eagles will cope well with pressure against Sharks – Musa Prompt News:
Qatar Race: Eagles will cope well with pressure against Sharks – Musa
Qatar 2022 Qualifier: ‘No pressure’ ahead Cape Verde clash – Ahmed Musa The News Guru:
Qatar 2022 Qualifier: ‘No pressure’ ahead Cape Verde clash – Ahmed Musa


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 19 hours ago
6 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info