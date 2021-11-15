Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again
Daily Post
- The Nigerian military has imposed a curfew in Askira Uba and environs on Borno State. The enforcement followed another attack on troops in the Dilli area on Monday. The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) invasion was foiled by the Air Task ...
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
6
Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
7
MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
Sad! Chico Ejiro's last son, Viano, dies less than a year after the Nollywood director's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Independent,
17 hours ago
