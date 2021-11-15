Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos State Judicial Panel on #EndSARS submitted its report to the Lagos State Government today, November 15.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
FULL REPORT: Lagos #EndSARS Judicial Panel Report On Lekki Toll Gate Massacre
Lekki Tollgate Massacre Really Happened – Lagos EndSARS Panel Confirms The Trent:
Lekki Tollgate Massacre Really Happened – Lagos EndSARS Panel Confirms
The Truth about the Lekki TollGate 20-10-20 Massacre [Full Report] - P.M. News PM News:
The Truth about the Lekki TollGate 20-10-20 Massacre [Full Report] - P.M. News
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Says Nigerian Army, Police Shot Live Bullets, Killed Lekki Tollgate Protesters While Chanting National Anthem Reporters Wall:
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Says Nigerian Army, Police Shot Live Bullets, Killed Lekki Tollgate Protesters While Chanting National Anthem
Lekki tollgate shooting was a massacre — Lagos #EndSARS Panel Kemi Filani Blog:
Lekki tollgate shooting was a massacre — Lagos #EndSARS Panel


   More Picks
1 I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
6 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
8 Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info