Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Lagos State Judicial Panel on #EndSARS submitted its report to the Lagos State Government today, November 15.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
FULL REPORT: Lagos #EndSARS Judicial Panel Report On Lekki Toll Gate Massacre
The Trent:
Lekki Tollgate Massacre Really Happened – Lagos EndSARS Panel Confirms
PM News:
The Truth about the Lekki TollGate 20-10-20 Massacre [Full Report] - P.M. News
Reporters Wall:
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Says Nigerian Army, Police Shot Live Bullets, Killed Lekki Tollgate Protesters While Chanting National Anthem
Kemi Filani Blog:
Lekki tollgate shooting was a massacre — Lagos #EndSARS Panel
More Picks
1
I don?t know what happened to camera I recovered at Lekki tollgate - Fashola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerian Lady who was wrongfully charged and sentenced to 20 years in Ivorian prison dies after contracting an infection -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Dean Smith confirmed as Norwich's new manager 8 days after Aston Villa sacking -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Malami again denies knowing Lawrence Ajojo, suspect involved in Justice Odili’s home invasion -
The Street Journal,
17 hours ago
6
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) -
GL Trends,
13 hours ago
7
Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
Frank Edoho replies lady who mentioned his name while saying Toke Makinwa isn't the right host for Gulder Ultimate Search -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
