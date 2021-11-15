Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Why I beat my lecturer, Unilorin student opens up
Daily Trust
- The final year student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, Waliyullah Salaudeen, has opened up on why he beat his female lecturer, Mrs Zakariyau, to stupor.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Frustrated UNILORIN Student Explains Why He Beat Up Lecturer
Naija News:
Unilorin Expels 400level Student Who Beat Up Lecturer
Legit 9ja:
Unilorin Final Year Student Opens Up On Why He Beat His Lecturer To Coma. (See Photo)
Tori News:
Unilorin Expels 400level Student Who Beat Up Lecturer
More Picks
1
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) -
GL Trends,
22 hours ago
3
Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
9
Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
