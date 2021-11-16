Post News
News at a Glance
Covid-19: Fake vaccination certificates now in Nigeria, FG warns | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- The Federal Government on Monday warned that a black market for fake vaccination certificates now exists in the country.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ? FG
Daily Trust:
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market now in Nigeria – FG
The Sun:
COVID-19: Fake vaccination certificate now in Nigeria, FG warns
Naija Loaded:
COVID-19: FG Warns Nigerians Over Fake Vaccination Certificate
Independent:
Nigerians Patronising Black Market To Procure Vaccination Cards — FG
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigerians Patronising Black Market To Procure Vaccination Cards - FG
Tori News:
COVID-19: Fake Vaccination Certificates Now In Nigeria - FG Raises Alarm
More Picks
1
Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) -
GL Trends,
22 hours ago
3
Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
8
Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
9
Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
