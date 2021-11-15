Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Unknown gunmen set Oru-West magistrate court ablaze
Daily Post
- The Magistrate Court in Ubulu, Oru-West Local Government Area of Imo State has been set ablaze by unknown gunmen.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Unknown Gunmen Set Oru-West Magistrate Court Ablaze
Within Nigeria:
Unknown gunmen set magistrate court ablaze in Imo
Naija News:
Unknown Gunmen Attack Imo Magistrate Court
Tori News:
Tension As Gunmen Set Oru-West Magistrate Court Ablaze
More Picks
1
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
4
Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
5
Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
7
Strike: ASUU destroying education in Nigeria – Adamu Garba alleges -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Qatar 2022 Qualifier: Musa Assures ‘No Pressure’ Ahead Cape Verde Clash -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
10
England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Independent,
16 hours ago
