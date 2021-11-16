Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The FCT police command says it has ordered an autopsy to be carried out on the body of the lady identified simply as Susan, who was allegedly electrocuted at the Hustle and Bustle club owned

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Metal electrocutes lady in Obi Cubana’s club, police order autopsy The Punch:
Metal electrocutes lady in Obi Cubana’s club, police order autopsy
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club Yaba Left Online:
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club
Police orders autopsy on lady electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club The Info NG:
Police orders autopsy on lady electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club
Obi Cubana’s Club: Police Orders Autopsy Of Lady Electrocuted Independent:
Obi Cubana’s Club: Police Orders Autopsy Of Lady Electrocuted
Police Orders Autopsy On Lady Who Mysteriously Died In Obi Cubana The Trent:
Police Orders Autopsy On Lady Who Mysteriously Died In Obi Cubana's Club
Police Order Autopsy On Lady Allegedly Electrocuted At Obi Cubana’s Club The Will:
Police Order Autopsy On Lady Allegedly Electrocuted At Obi Cubana’s Club
Police order autopsy after lady dies by electrocution in Obi Cubana’s club The News Guru:
Police order autopsy after lady dies by electrocution in Obi Cubana’s club
Metal electrocutes lady in Obi Cubana’s club, police order autopsy | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Metal electrocutes lady in Obi Cubana’s club, police order autopsy | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club Naija Parrot:
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club
Police Order Autospy on Lady Allegedly Electrocuted at Obi Cubana Monte Oz Live:
Police Order Autospy on Lady Allegedly Electrocuted at Obi Cubana's Club
FCT Police Order Autopsy On Female Club Goer Electrocuted In Obi Cubana Tori News:
FCT Police Order Autopsy On Female Club Goer Electrocuted In Obi Cubana's Club


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police - Tori News, 17 hours ago
5 ''You are a hero''- OAP Dotun hails DJ Switch after Lagos panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting that indicted the Army and Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Update: Man City star Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info