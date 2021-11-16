Post News
News at a Glance
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The FCT police command says it has ordered an autopsy to be carried out on the body of the lady identified simply as Susan, who was allegedly electrocuted at the Hustle and Bustle club owned
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Metal electrocutes lady in Obi Cubana’s club, police order autopsy
Yaba Left Online:
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club
The Info NG:
Police orders autopsy on lady electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club
Independent:
Obi Cubana’s Club: Police Orders Autopsy Of Lady Electrocuted
The Trent:
Police Orders Autopsy On Lady Who Mysteriously Died In Obi Cubana's Club
The Will:
Police Order Autopsy On Lady Allegedly Electrocuted At Obi Cubana’s Club
The News Guru:
Police order autopsy after lady dies by electrocution in Obi Cubana’s club
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Metal electrocutes lady in Obi Cubana’s club, police order autopsy | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija Parrot:
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana’s club
Monte Oz Live:
Police Order Autospy on Lady Allegedly Electrocuted at Obi Cubana's Club
Tori News:
FCT Police Order Autopsy On Female Club Goer Electrocuted In Obi Cubana's Club
