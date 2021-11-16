Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police
News photo Tori News  - Moghalu in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief, should also take responsibility for the killing.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Nigerians react as Lagos judicial panel report indicts Nigeria Army, Police The Guardian:
#EndSARS: Nigerians react as Lagos judicial panel report indicts Nigeria Army, Police
Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police Sundiata Post:
Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police
US Govt Reacts to Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army, Police Oyo Gist:
US Govt Reacts to Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army, Police
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police Anioma Press:
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police


   More Picks
1 Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
6 Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Sad! Chico Ejiro's last son, Viano, dies less than a year after the Nollywood director's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup - Independent, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info