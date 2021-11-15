Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Herdsmen Killed 1,773 Benue Residents In 3 Years – Council Chairmen Reveals
Naija Loaded  - Local Government Chairmen and leaders of socio-cultural organisations in Benue State have alleged that about 1,773 residents of the state have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen from 2018 till date.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Herders Kill 1,773 Persons In Three Years — Benue Council Chairmen Independent:
Herders Kill 1,773 Persons In Three Years — Benue Council Chairmen
Herdsmen killed 1773 Benue residents in 3 years – Council Chairmen Within Nigeria:
Herdsmen killed 1773 Benue residents in 3 years – Council Chairmen
Fulani Herdsmen Killed 1,773  People In Benue – Council Chairmen Allege Naija News:
Fulani Herdsmen Killed 1,773  People In Benue – Council Chairmen Allege
Fulani Herdsmen Killed 1,773 People In Benue – Council Chairmen Tori News:
Fulani Herdsmen Killed 1,773 People In Benue – Council Chairmen


   More Picks
1 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Strike: ASUU destroying education in Nigeria – Adamu Garba alleges - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Alleged importer of fake Tramadol gets N10m bail - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info