News at a Glance
These Animals Made Us Doubt Our Sanity About The Lekki Massacre – Falz Reacts To Lagos Judicial Panel’s Report On Lekki Toll Gate Shooting
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
#EndSARS: All of you that defended that barbaric act should know that there will be a day of reckoning - Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos judicial panel's report confirming killing of protesters at Lekki toll gate
News Break:
'These Animals Made Us Doubt Our Sanity', Falz Reacts To Panel Report On Lekki Shooting
Gist Reel:
Falz reacts to Lagos judicial panel report on Lekki Toll gate shooting
Gist Lovers:
‘These Animals Made Us Doubt Our Sanity’ Falz Reacts as Lagos #Endsars Panel Cites the Army and Police on Lekki Massacre
Monte Oz Live:
#EndSARS: I Don’t Have Enough Curses For ‘Lai-Liar’ – OAP Toolz Reacts to Lagos Judicial Panel’s Report on Lekki Toll Gate Shooting
More Picks
1
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
End SARS massacre: Buhari told to sack, arrest Lai Mohammed immediately -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News -
PM News,
8 hours ago
5
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
2023: Umahi reacts to campaign posters, gives condition to run for president -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police -
Republican Nigeria,
18 hours ago
8
“Oxford na your mate?” — Reactions as DJ Cuppy hints on finally finding her husband -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
9
EndSARS report: We look forward to response from FG, Lagos —US -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
10
World Cup qualifiers: Nigeria, seven African countries progress [Full list] -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
