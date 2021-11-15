Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“What a tough lie you've got to defend” — Okon Lagos to Lai Mohammed following Lagos panel's report on Lekki tollgate
Gist Reel  - Actor, Okon Lagos, has mocked Lai Mohammed, after the report released by the Lagos EndSARS Panel into the incident at Lekki Tollgate.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Linda Ikeji Blog:
#EndSARS: ''What a tough job you've got Uncle Lai to defend a lie''- Actor Okon Lagos tells Minister of Information as Lagos panel of Inquiry submits report on Lekki tollgate shooting
Lekki Shooting Report: ‘Bury Your Head In Shame’ – Adeyanju Knocks Lai Mohammed Sundiata Post:
Lekki Shooting Report: ‘Bury Your Head In Shame’ – Adeyanju Knocks Lai Mohammed
Lekki Shooting: ‘What A Tough Job You Have To Defend A Lie’, Okon Lagos Calls Out Lai Mohammed News Break:
Lekki Shooting: ‘What A Tough Job You Have To Defend A Lie’, Okon Lagos Calls Out Lai Mohammed
Lagos panel report on Lekki shooting: ‘May God judge Lai Mohammed’ – Adeyanju Politics Nigeria:
Lagos panel report on Lekki shooting: ‘May God judge Lai Mohammed’ – Adeyanju
May God judge Lai Mohammed Over #Lekkitollgate Shooting – Adeyanju React To Lagos Panel Report The Genius Media:
May God judge Lai Mohammed Over #Lekkitollgate Shooting – Adeyanju React To Lagos Panel Report
Salone:
Lekki Shooting Report: ‘Bury Your Head In Shame’ – Adeyanju Knocks Lai Mohammed
Okon Lagos Replies Lai Mohammed Following Lagos Panel’s Report On Lekki TollGate Anaedo Online:
Okon Lagos Replies Lai Mohammed Following Lagos Panel’s Report On Lekki TollGate
EndSARS: “What a tough job you’ve got Uncle Lai to defend a lie” —Actor Okon Lagos Says As Lagos panel of Inquiry Submits Report On Lekki Tollgate Shooting Nigeria Breaking News:
EndSARS: “What a tough job you’ve got Uncle Lai to defend a lie” —Actor Okon Lagos Says As Lagos panel of Inquiry Submits Report On Lekki Tollgate Shooting
Lekki Shooting Report: ‘Bury Your Head In Shame’ – Adeyanju Knocks Lai Mohammed Naija News:
Lekki Shooting Report: ‘Bury Your Head In Shame’ – Adeyanju Knocks Lai Mohammed
‘What a tough job you’ve got Uncle Lai to defend a lie’ Comedian Okon Lagos tackles Lai Mohammed over Lekki Massacre Kemi Filani Blog:
‘What a tough job you’ve got Uncle Lai to defend a lie’ Comedian Okon Lagos tackles Lai Mohammed over Lekki Massacre
Lekki Shooting Report: ‘Bury Your Head In Shame’ – Adeyanju Knocks Lai Mohammed Tori News:
Lekki Shooting Report: ‘Bury Your Head In Shame’ – Adeyanju Knocks Lai Mohammed
National Daily:
Okon Lagos has a few words for Lai Mohammed following #ENDSARS reports


   More Picks
1 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija 6 Winner, Whitemoney Lands Lucrative Endorsement Deal, Becomes GOtv Ambassador (Photo) - GL Trends, 22 hours ago
3 Additional state in S/East, autonomy will end agitations in Nigeria – Ohanaeze tells Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 15 killed as bandits attack communities in Sokoto - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerians Mourn As Wrongly Jailed Nigerian Woman, Itunu Dies In Cote D’Ivoire Prison - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info