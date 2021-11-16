Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The federal government has raised an alarm of the existence of a black market for vaccination certificate procurement in the country.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market now in Nigeria – FG
The Sun:
COVID-19: Fake vaccination certificate now in Nigeria, FG warns
Naija Loaded:
COVID-19: FG Warns Nigerians Over Fake Vaccination Certificate
Information Nigeria:
COVID-19: Fake Vaccination Certificates Now In Nigeria – FG Raises Alarm
Independent:
Nigerians Patronising Black Market To Procure Vaccination Cards — FG
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigerians Patronising Black Market To Procure Vaccination Cards - FG
Monte Oz Live:
COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Black Market is Now in Nigeria
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Covid-19: Fake vaccination certificates now in Nigeria, FG warns | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Studio CB55:
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria – FGCOVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria – FG
Tori News:
COVID-19: Fake Vaccination Certificates Now In Nigeria - FG Raises Alarm
