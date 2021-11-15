Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
End SARS massacre: Buhari told to sack, arrest Lai Mohammed immediately
Daily Post
- End SARS massacre: Buhari told to sack, arrest Lai Mohammed immediately
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Lagos Panel Report: Sack Lai Mohammed Immediately, Human Right Writers Tell Buhari
Screen Gist:
End SARS Massacre: Buhari Told To Sack, Arrest Lai Mohammed Immediately
Naija News:
#EndSARS: Buhari Told To Sack, Arrest And Prosecute Lai Mohammed
Tori News:
#EndSARS Massacre: Buhari Told to Sack, Arrest Lai Mohammed Immediately
More Picks
1
Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde -
Legit,
9 hours ago
2
Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
6
Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
7
MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
Sad! Chico Ejiro's last son, Viano, dies less than a year after the Nollywood director's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Independent,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...