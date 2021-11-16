Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU threatens another strike, issues FG 3-week ultimatum to meet demands
News photo Daily Times  - Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on industrial action if the Federal Government fails to fulfill outstanding agreements in the next three weeks.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

