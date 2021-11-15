Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos from the scene of the gas explosion that occurred in Ladipo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A gas explosion occurred at Ojekunle street in Ladipo, Mushin in Lagos state today November 16.

 

A statement released by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA reads;

&n

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Five killed as gas explosion hits Lagos The Cable:
Five killed as gas explosion hits Lagos
UPDATE! Photos From The Scene Of The Gas Explosion That Occurred In Ladipo Naija Loaded:
UPDATE! Photos From The Scene Of The Gas Explosion That Occurred In Ladipo
Gas explosion in Lagos, three people recovered Ripples Nigeria:
Gas explosion in Lagos, three people recovered
Photos From The Scene Of The Gas Explosion That Rocked Ladipo Tori News:
Photos From The Scene Of The Gas Explosion That Rocked Ladipo


   More Picks
1 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo is caught on camera shouting at Portugal boss Fernando Santos after Portugal's failure to qualify for the World Cup (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Buhari condoles with Dangote over death of brother, Sani - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Electricity metre, gas price hike capable of pushing Nigerians to the wall ― Gani Adams - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Strike: ASUU destroying education in Nigeria – Adamu Garba alleges - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Alleged importer of fake Tramadol gets N10m bail - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info