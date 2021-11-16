Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Revealed! See The Person That Actually Invited Soldiers To Kill Protesters At Lekki Tollgate
Naija Loaded
- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been named as the person who invited Nigerian soldiers who shot and killed many EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll gate on the 20th October, 2020.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
#EndSARS: I don't have enough curses for 'Lai-liar' - OAP Toolz reacts to Lagos judicial panel's report on Lekki Toll Gate shooting
Monte Oz Live:
#ENDSARS: They shattered so many lives and tried to destroy mine – DJ Switch reacts to Lagos panel confirming that people were killed at Lekki Toll Gate
Naija on Point:
#ENDSARS: DJ Switch Reacts To Lagos Panel Confirming People Were Killed At Lekki Toll Gate
Naija News:
Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Lagos Judicial Panel Indicts Nigerian Police
1st for Credible News:
Identities of those killed at Lekki Toll Gate unveiled by Lagos #EndSARS panel
More Picks
1
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
4
Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
5
''You are a hero''- OAP Dotun hails DJ Switch after Lagos panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting that indicted the Army and Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Update: Man City star Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News -
PM News,
10 hours ago
10
EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...