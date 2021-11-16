Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: Gbajabiamila summons finance, education ministers, ASUU president
The Punch  - Gbajabiamila has summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU: Reps summons finance, education Ministers as fresh strike looms Daily Post:
ASUU: Reps summons finance, education Ministers as fresh strike looms
Reps Summons Finance, Education Ministers As Fresh ASUU Strike Looms Naija Loaded:
Reps Summons Finance, Education Ministers As Fresh ASUU Strike Looms
Gbajabiamila summons finance, education ministers, ASUU president The Eagle Online:
Gbajabiamila summons finance, education ministers, ASUU president
Gbajabiamila summons finance, education ministers, ASUU president Within Nigeria:
Gbajabiamila summons finance, education ministers, ASUU president
ASUU: Reps Summons Finance, Education Ministers As Fresh Strike Looms Tori News:
ASUU: Reps Summons Finance, Education Ministers As Fresh Strike Looms


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Umahi reacts to campaign posters, gives condition to run for president - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info