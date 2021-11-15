Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Agbani Darego was crowned Miss World on this day in 2001 and she took to Instagram to mark the anniversary of the memorable day. Agbani was the first Nigerian and also the first indigenous African to win Miss World. The 38-year-old model was crowned ...

