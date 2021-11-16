Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Gov. Obiano Appoints Theodora Igwegbe, Esq As Anambra New Head Of Service
The Nigeria Lawyer
- Governor Willie Obiano has appointed Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, Esq as the new Anambra State Head of Service.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Gov Obiano appoints new HoS for Anambra
The Trent:
Governor Obiano Appoints New Head Of Service
PM News:
Obiano appoints Igwegbe as new Anambra HoS - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Obiano appoints new HoS for Anambra
News Wire NGR:
Gov Obiano appoints Mrs Igwegbe as new HoS for Anambra
More Picks
1
Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
7
Tina Mba cautions her grandson after he failed to greet her co-stars on set (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
9
England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Independent,
19 hours ago
10
“That money will change things in my family” — Man calls out Teni, over unfulfilled N100K promise (Video) -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
