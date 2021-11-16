Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged money laundering: Adoke prays court to extend his medical trip to Dubai
News photo The Eagle Online  - Adoke, through his lawyer, Edidiong Usungurua, made the application, on Tuesday, while moving a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017 dated and filed on Nov. 10 before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged money laundering: Adoke prays court to extend his medical trip to Dubai Vanguard News:
Alleged money laundering: Adoke prays court to extend his medical trip to Dubai
Money laundering: Adoke prays court to extend his medical trip to Dubai | herald.ng The Herald:
Money laundering: Adoke prays court to extend his medical trip to Dubai | herald.ng
Alleged money laundering: Former AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai Pulse Nigeria:
Alleged money laundering: Former AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai
Adoke begs court to extend his medical trip in Dubai Daily Nigerian:
Adoke begs court to extend his medical trip in Dubai
Alleged Money Laundering: Ex-AGF Adoke Asks Court To Extend His Medical Trip To Dubai The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Money Laundering: Ex-AGF Adoke Asks Court To Extend His Medical Trip To Dubai
Alleged money laundering: Ex-AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai Within Nigeria:
Alleged money laundering: Ex-AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai


   More Picks
1 Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit - The Nation, 23 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report - The Punch, 7 hours ago
7 Tina Mba cautions her grandson after he failed to greet her co-stars on set (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police - Tori News, 9 hours ago
9 England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 “That money will change things in my family” — Man calls out Teni, over unfulfilled N100K promise (Video) - Gist Reel, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info