Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ecobank Announces First Set of Weekly Beneficiaries in Super Rewards Season 2
The News
- Ecobank Nigeria has announced the names of the first set of weekly beneficiaries of N25,000 each in the second edition of its Super Rewards campaign.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Ecobank announces first set of weekly beneficiaries in Super Rewards Season 2
Inside Business Nigeria:
Ecobank Announces First Set of Weekly Beneficiaries In Super Rewards Season 2
PM News:
Ecobank announces first set of weekly beneficiaries in Super Rewards Season 2
The Eagle Online:
Ecobank announces first set of weekly winners in Super Rewards Season 2
Business Post Nigeria:
Super Rewards Season 2: Ecobank Shares N1.25m to First Set of Weekly
Julia Blaise Blog:
Ecobank Announces First Set of Weekly Beneficiaries in Super Rewards Season 2
Mega News:
Ecobank announces first set of weekly beneficiaries in Super Rewards 2
More Picks
1
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News -
PM News,
11 hours ago
6
Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
2023: Umahi reacts to campaign posters, gives condition to run for president -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
9
Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police -
Republican Nigeria,
21 hours ago
10
Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
