Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps approve $16.230bn, €1.020bn external loan, $125m grant
Nigerian Tribune  - The House of Reps, on Tuesday, approved the $16,230,077,718 and €1.020 billion for 2018-2020 external borrowing plan as requested

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps approves Buhari’s $16bn, 1bn loan requests, $125m grant Vanguard News:
Reps approves Buhari’s $16bn, 1bn loan requests, $125m grant
Reps approve Buhari’s $16.230bn, €1.020bn 2018-2020 external borrow plan Peoples Daily:
Reps approve Buhari’s $16.230bn, €1.020bn 2018-2020 external borrow plan
Reps approve another $16.230b, €1.020b external loan, $125m grant for Buhari The Eagle Online:
Reps approve another $16.230b, €1.020b external loan, $125m grant for Buhari
House Approves Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn External Loan Requests, $125m Grant The Nigeria Lawyer:
House Approves Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn External Loan Requests, $125m Grant


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 End SARS massacre: Buhari told to sack, arrest Lai Mohammed immediately - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 ''You are a hero''- OAP Dotun hails DJ Switch after Lagos panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting that indicted the Army and Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police - Republican Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 Update: Man City star Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Singer, Wizkid reveals the secret to becoming better at everything - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
9 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 6 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info