Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FLASHBACK: Video Of Lai Mohammed Insisting ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting
Naija News  - A video of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, downplaying the events that unfolded at the Lekki Tollgate on 20th October which resulted in the deaths of peaceful protesters has surfaced on social media Naija News recalls that the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Throwback Video Of Lai Mohammed Saying ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting Information Nigeria:
Throwback Video Of Lai Mohammed Saying ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting
FLASHBACK: Five times, Lai Mohammed said nobody was killed at Lekki tollgate Nigerian Eye:
FLASHBACK: Five times, Lai Mohammed said nobody was killed at Lekki tollgate
Throwback Video Of Lai Mohammed Saying ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting Online Nigeria:
Throwback Video Of Lai Mohammed Saying ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting
Throwback Video Of Lai Mohammed Saying ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting Tori News:
Throwback Video Of Lai Mohammed Saying ‘No Lives Were Lost’ At Lekki Tollgate Shooting


   More Picks
1 Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police - Tori News, 11 hours ago
5 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 2 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Tina Mba cautions her grandson after he failed to greet her co-stars on set (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Suspected fraudster cuts off woman's ear while attempting to abduct baby in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info