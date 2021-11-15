Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You are living in a fool's paradise thinking you can't be crushed - Buhari warns bandits over killings
Legit  - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the killing of 15 people in Sokoto state, saying bandits should not think that they cannot be crushed.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits shouldn The Punch:
Bandits shouldn't think they can't be crushed, says Buhari
‘Bandits are living in fool Daily Post:
‘Bandits are living in fool's paradise’ - Buhari reacts to killing of 15 people in Sokoto
Insecurity: Bandits Are Living in a Fool’s Paradise - Buhari Signal:
Insecurity: Bandits Are Living in a Fool’s Paradise - Buhari
‘We Will Crush Bandits’ –President Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 15 People In Sokoto Tori News:
‘We Will Crush Bandits’ –President Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 15 People In Sokoto


   More Picks
1 Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
5 Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit - The Nation, 21 hours ago
6 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Sad! Chico Ejiro's last son, Viano, dies less than a year after the Nollywood director's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 Troops avenge general's death, kill 50 terrorists in Borno - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info