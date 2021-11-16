Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EndSARS report: We look forward to response from FG, Lagos —US
News photo The Punch  - US Mission Nigeria on social media, said it is awaiting the response of both the Federal Government and Lagos State government on the EndSARS report.

17 hours ago
United States speaks on Lagos #EndSARS panel report The Guardian:
United States speaks on Lagos #EndSARS panel report
U.S. Says It Awaits Lagos Response To #EndSARS Report Independent:
U.S. Says It Awaits Lagos Response To #EndSARS Report
#EndSARS report: We look forward to your responses, US tells FG, Lagos Government The News Guru:
#EndSARS report: We look forward to your responses, US tells FG, Lagos Government
#EndSARS report: We look forward to response from FG, Lagos — US The Eagle Online:
#EndSARS report: We look forward to response from FG, Lagos — US
EndSARS Report: We Look Forward To Response From FG, Lagos - US The Nigeria Lawyer:
EndSARS Report: We Look Forward To Response From FG, Lagos - US
#EndSARS Report: US ‘Looks Forward’ To Response From FG, Lagos Govt Global Village Extra:
#EndSARS Report: US ‘Looks Forward’ To Response From FG, Lagos Govt
Within Nigeria:
'We look forward to response from FG' - US reacts to EndSARS report
US Speaks On #EndSARS Report, Tells Lagos Govt What To Do Naija News:
US Speaks On #EndSARS Report, Tells Lagos Govt What To Do


