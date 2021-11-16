Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three People Confirmed Dead, Many Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Ladipo In
Kanyi Daily  - Three people have been confirmed dead in a gas explosion that occurred on Tuesday morning at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin area of Lagos State. The director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue

30 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gas explosion rocks Mushin in Lagos, three dead Daily Post:
Gas explosion rocks Mushin in Lagos, three dead
5 Confirmed Dead As Explosion Rocks Lagos (SAD PHOTOS) The Trent:
5 Confirmed Dead As Explosion Rocks Lagos (SAD PHOTOS)
Gas Explosion In Lagos Leaves Five Dead, Many Injured News Break:
Gas Explosion In Lagos Leaves Five Dead, Many Injured
UPDATED: Five Dead, Others Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion [Video] Naija News:
UPDATED: Five Dead, Others Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion [Video]


   More Picks
1 Former Nigerian international predicts the outcome of World Cup qualifier between Super Eagles and Cape Verde - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Princess Shyngle tells women with cheating husbands what to do to make their husbands behave - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 COVID-19: Only 2.9% of eligible Nigerians fully vaccinated - Official - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
5 Court fixes December 1 to rule on NBC’s application to dismiss Rite Foods’ contempt Suit - The Nation, 21 hours ago
6 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Sad! Chico Ejiro's last son, Viano, dies less than a year after the Nollywood director's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 Troops avenge general's death, kill 50 terrorists in Borno - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info