Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters
News photo Daily Post  - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has threatened to institute legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari government.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters Naija Loaded:
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters Information Nigeria:
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters
#ENDSARS: SERAP demands prosecution of killer soldiers, threatens to sue Buhari Ripples Nigeria:
#ENDSARS: SERAP demands prosecution of killer soldiers, threatens to sue Buhari
Lekki Massacre: SERAP Threatens To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Indicted Persons The Will:
Lekki Massacre: SERAP Threatens To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Indicted Persons
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters Sundiata Post:
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters Oyo Gist:
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters
Salone:
UPDATE – EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters
#EndSARS- SERAP Demands Prosecution Of Operatives Who Shot Protesters Global Village Extra:
#EndSARS- SERAP Demands Prosecution Of Operatives Who Shot Protesters
#LekkiMassacre: SERAP Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot EndSARS Kanyi Daily:
#LekkiMassacre: SERAP Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot EndSARS
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters Screen Gist:
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters Online Nigeria:
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters Tori News:
EndSARS Massacre: SERAP To Sue Buhari, Demands Prosecution Of Officers Who Shot Protesters


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Umahi reacts to campaign posters, gives condition to run for president - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info