Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna to fund budget with IGR soon, says Commissioner
News photo Vanguard News  - Kaduna State Government says that the state is progressing and plans to stop relying on federal allocation to fund its budget in the next few years.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna Govt To Fund 2022 Budget From IGR Leadership:
Kaduna Govt To Fund 2022 Budget From IGR
Kaduna to fund budget with IGR soon, says commissioner Nigerian Tribune:
Kaduna to fund budget with IGR soon, says commissioner
Kaduna will no longer depend on federal allocation to fund budget - Official Premium Times:
Kaduna will no longer depend on federal allocation to fund budget - Official
Kaduna govt to start funding its budget with IGR soon, says Commissioner Daily Nigerian:
Kaduna govt to start funding its budget with IGR soon, says Commissioner
With IGR, Kaduna set to fund its budget News Wire NGR:
With IGR, Kaduna set to fund its budget
Kaduna: We Within Nigeria:
Kaduna: We're working towards funding our budget with IGR


   More Picks
1 EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
9 ”I’ve been lifting others for years” – Davido demands N1 million each from his friends (Video) - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
10 Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info