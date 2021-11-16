Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria, two others record 2m cyber attacks in 6 months
News photo The Nation  - The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, says Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya recorded over two million phishing (cyber) attacks in the first half of 2021.

