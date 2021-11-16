Post News
News at a Glance
Police declare NYSC corps member missing in Ebonyi
Nigerian Tribune
- Police declare NYSC corps member missing in Ebonyi
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
24-year-old corps member declared missing in Ebonyi
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Police declare corps member missing in Ebonyi
Independent:
24-year Male Corps Member Missing In Ebonyi
Pulse Nigeria:
Ebonyi Police begs public for help in finding missing corps member
Global Village Extra:
Ebonyi Police Declare Serving Corps Member Missing
Within Nigeria:
24-year-old corps member declared missing in Ebonyi
Tori News:
24-year-old Corps Member Declared Missing In Ebonyi
More Picks
1
EndSARS massacre: SERAP to sue Buhari, demands prosecution of officers who shot protesters -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
4
EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations -
Daily Times,
6 hours ago
9
”I’ve been lifting others for years” – Davido demands N1 million each from his friends (Video) -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
10
Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News -
PM News,
15 hours ago
