Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News
PM News
- Popular award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, reveals why he is wary of collaborations with other filmmakers in Nollywood.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
TV360 Nigeria:
Entertainment: kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaboration in Nollywood
Pulse Nigeria:
Kunle Afolayan reveals why he avoids collaborations in Nollywood
The Will:
Why I Avoid Collaborations In Nollywood – Kunle Afolayan
News Break:
Kunle Afolayan Explain Why He Avoids Collaborations In Nollywood
NigeriaFilms.com:
Why Kunle Afolayan Doesn't Do Collabo In Nollywood Finally Reveal
iBrand TV:
Why I Avoid Collaborations In Nollywood- Kunle Afolayan Opens Up
More Picks
1
Nigerian military enforces curfew in Askira Uba as ISWAP strikes again -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
EndSARS: Lagos Panel reportedly indicts Nigerian Army and Police, says they shot live bullet and killed Lekki Tollgate protesters while singing National Anthem -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police -
Tori News,
11 hours ago
5
Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman -
The Punch,
2 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
7
Tina Mba cautions her grandson after he failed to greet her co-stars on set (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Suspected fraudster cuts off woman's ear while attempting to abduct baby in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
England Thrash San Marino 10-0 To Qualify For Qatar 2022 World Cup -
Independent,
20 hours ago
10
Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
