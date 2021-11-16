Alleged N8.5bn Fraud: EFCC Presents Seventh Witness Against Ex-NIMASA D-G, Akpobolokemi CKN Nigeria - The trial of Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and three others for an alleged N8.5billion fraud before Justice Ayokunle Faaji of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%