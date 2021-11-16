Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U.S. welcomes EndSARS report, seeks measures from FG, Lagos to address abuses and grievances of victims and their families
News photo Global Upfront  - The U.S. government on Tuesday said it welcomes the EndSARS report by the Lagos panel, but looks forward to measures from the Lagos State and the federal government aimed at addressing abuses and grievances of victims and their families.




6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS Report: Address abuses, grievances of victims, their families — US, UN tell FG, Lagos Govt Vanguard News:
#EndSARS Report: Address abuses, grievances of victims, their families — US, UN tell FG, Lagos Govt
US asks FG, Lagos govt to address police abuses in #EndSARS judicial panel report Nigerian Tribune:
US asks FG, Lagos govt to address police abuses in #EndSARS judicial panel report
US calls on Lagos, Nigerian govts to address alleged abuses in #EndSARS report Ripples Nigeria:
US calls on Lagos, Nigerian govts to address alleged abuses in #EndSARS report
#EndSARS Report: Address abuses, grievances of victims, their families — US tells FG Republican Nigeria:
#EndSARS Report: Address abuses, grievances of victims, their families — US tells FG


   More Picks
1 "Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Moghalu Calls Out President Buhari Over Damning Lagos Judicial Panel Report Indicting Nigerian Army And Police - Tori News, 14 hours ago
4 ''You are a hero''- OAP Dotun hails DJ Switch after Lagos panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting that indicted the Army and Police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 MultiChoice Nigeria unveils Whitemoney as GOtv ambassador - The Punch, 1 day ago
6 Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Update: Man City star Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Kunle Afolayan: Collaborations in Nollywood lead to problems - P.M. News - PM News, 6 hours ago
9 EndSARS: Truth always prevails, Mr Macaroni reacts to Lagos panel report - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Tina Mba cautions her grandson after he failed to greet her co-stars on set (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info