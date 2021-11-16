Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“Oxford na your mate?” — Reactions as DJ Cuppy hints on finally finding her husband
Gist Reel
- Disc jockey and singer-songwriter, DJ Cuppy has hinted that her search for a husband may finally be coming to an end.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Oxford na your mate?” — Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy hints at finally finding a husband
The Info NG:
“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband in Oxford
Lailas News:
DJ Cuppy speaks on finally finding her husband
The Dabigal Blog:
“Oxford na your mate?” — Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy hints at finally finding a husband
The New Diplomat:
DJ Cuppy Speaks On New-Found Love
Naija Parrot:
“Oxford na your mate?” — Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy hints at finally finding a husband
More Picks
1
"Forever thankful" Agbani Darego writes as she celebrates 20th anniversary of the day she was crowned Miss World -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
End SARS massacre: Buhari told to sack, arrest Lai Mohammed immediately -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Police orders autopsy on lady allegedly electrocuted at Obi Cubana's club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
''You are a hero''- OAP Dotun hails DJ Switch after Lagos panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting that indicted the Army and Police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
COVID-19 vaccination certificate black market is now in Nigeria ' FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Alleged lecturer battery: UNILORIN expels student, hands him to police -
Republican Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
Update: Man City star Benjamin Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Singer, Wizkid reveals the secret to becoming better at everything -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
9
Lekki Massacre: Soldiers not policemen, CDS Irabor defends military - P.M. News -
PM News,
6 hours ago
10
Gunmen attack Taraba community, kill two, burn houses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
