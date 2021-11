Alaafin Of Oyo’s Daughter Gets Car Gift As She Bags First Class From Lead University Information Nigeria - Princess Zainab Adebunmi Adeyemi has been praised after she made her family, friends and the community at large proud as she bagged first class in Physiology from the Lead University in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, last Sunday. Her father, His ...



News Credibility Score: 99%