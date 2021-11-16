Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto state.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari condemns Sokoto killings, says bandits living in fool’s paradise Daily Times:
Buhari condemns Sokoto killings, says bandits living in fool’s paradise
Bandits are living in a fool Legit:
Bandits are living in a fool's paradise - Buhari condemns Sokoto killings
Bandits shouldn The Punch:
Bandits shouldn't think they can't be crushed, says Buhari
‘Bandits are living in fool Daily Post:
‘Bandits are living in fool's paradise’ - Buhari reacts to killing of 15 people in Sokoto
I Will Surely Crush You All— Buhari Warns Bandits Naija Loaded:
I Will Surely Crush You All— Buhari Warns Bandits
Buhari condemns Sokoto killings, says bandits living in fool’s paradise Premium Times:
Buhari condemns Sokoto killings, says bandits living in fool’s paradise
Sokoto killings: Bandits living in fool’s paradise - Buhari | Features | herald.ng The Herald:
Sokoto killings: Bandits living in fool’s paradise - Buhari | Features | herald.ng
Buhari: Bandits Living In Fool’s Paradise, Evil Cannot Triumph Over Good Information Nigeria:
Buhari: Bandits Living In Fool’s Paradise, Evil Cannot Triumph Over Good
Insecurity: Bandits Are Living in a Fool’s Paradise - Buhari Signal:
Insecurity: Bandits Are Living in a Fool’s Paradise - Buhari
Sokoto killings: ‘Bandits are living in fool’s paradise’ - Buhari — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Sokoto killings: ‘Bandits are living in fool’s paradise’ - Buhari — NEWSVERGE
‘You are living in fool’s paradise’, Buhari tells bandits News Breakers:
‘You are living in fool’s paradise’, Buhari tells bandits
Bandits Shouldn’t Think They Can’t Be Crushed, Says Buhari Screen Gist:
Bandits Shouldn’t Think They Can’t Be Crushed, Says Buhari
President Buhari condemns killings in Sokoto Online Nigeria:
President Buhari condemns killings in Sokoto
‘We Will Crush Bandits’ –President Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 15 People In Sokoto Tori News:
‘We Will Crush Bandits’ –President Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 15 People In Sokoto


   More Picks
1 FIRST EVER Miss Nigeria, Grace Atinuke is 90 today | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Bandits are living in fool's paradise - President Buhari condemns killing of 15 people in Sokoto state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Police arrest 12 over killing of CSP Kazeem Abonde by rioting commercial motorcyclists in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Victor Osimhen scores as Nigeria qualify for World Cup play-offs despite draw with Cape Verde - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian professors don't earn more than N416,000 — UNILAG ASUU Chairman - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 EndSARS: Those who said there was no massacre won’t accept report – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Ebonyi commercial bus driver bites off and swallows taskforce member?s finger while attempting to resist arrest (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Akeredolu nominates 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Terrorists will overrun Nigeria if urgent steps aren?t taken to address insecurity - Governor Ortom warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 ENDSARS: UN, US welcome Lagos probe panel’s report, urge implementation of recommendations - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info