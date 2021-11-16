Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chief of Defence Staff warns against making disparaging comments about military after Lagos #EndSARS report
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen.Lucky Irabor, has warned Nigerians against making disparaging comments about the military following the findings in the recently released report of the Lagos state inquiry on October 20, 2020 Lekki shooting incident.

