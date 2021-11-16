Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Watch Polish military use water cannons and tear gas on migrants as tensions rise at EU's Border with Belarus (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Polish border guards used water cannons and tear gas on Tuesday, November 17, to repel an attempt by migrants breach the heavily guarded European Union border between Poland and Belarus.


Tens

11 hours ago
